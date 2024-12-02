Study: The Pays dominate more than half of all worldwide supermarket transactions

The study shows that pubs, bars and restaurants saw a 12.5% uplift in the total spend, highlighting the growing importance of mobile wallets for in-store purchases. The growth in mobile payments has increased by 328% on a year-on-year basis, amounting to sales of GBP 975 million.

Confidence with mobile payments is also growing as shoppers start to purchase higher value goods via their smartphones, with the growing number (65%) of Generation Z (16-20 year-olds) contributing to the increasing popularity of the e-wallet.

This trend became evident during the second half of 2017, when the average spend per transaction increased by 11% on the like-for-like basis due to a notable lift-off following the increase in retailers accepting ‘limitless’ Apple Pay transactions in May.

