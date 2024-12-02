Study reveals mobile payments are less popular among French

The majority of mobile purchases in France are made with tried-and-tested methods including entry of credit card details at trusted sites, or via retailer apps. Contactless tap-and-pay solutions enabled by Android Pay or Apple Pay are taking off slowly. CCM Benchmark report on digital commerce found that just 7% of digital buyers had used their smartphone to tap and pay in a store. Some 27% said they were ready to do so, but more than half (56%) said they werent prepared to pay this way with their mobile.

The research also revealed that 65% of the French digital customers were already using their phones in stores to assess products and get the best deals. 37% of respondents said they used a phone to take photos of products, 26% looked for product information and 24% used their phone to compare prices at other stores.

The leading mobile purchase category is travelling. 40% of those surveyed had bought travel products and services with their smartphones. But several other types of purchases also stood out; for example, 34% of respondents had bought clothing or accessories via mobile. One in three digital buyers had purchased cultural items such as books and DVDs with their phones, and 23% had bought consumer electronics.