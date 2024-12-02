The partnership aims to deploy durable in-person payments through Verifone’s payment devices, expanding the company’s reach to businesses seeking enterprise-grade equipment and global payment capabilities. The devices will initially be available to Stripe customers in the US, with plans to further expand in the future.











Enabling businesses to deliver unified commerce experiences

The collaboration will serve clients across multiple verticals, including retail, quick service restaurants (QSR), and hospitality, offering them a wider set of tools and services that enable them to offer omni-channel commerce.

Merchants can support commerce use cases such as self-service checkout and tableside ordering by leveraging Verifone’s hardware with Stripe Terminal, an in-person solution. The two companies support digital wallets, QR codes on-reader, digital or printed receipts, and interactive screens for tipping, loyalty programmes, customer signatures, and more.

Another benefit for merchants includes end-to-end capabilities designed for individual needs, as Stripe customers can choose from a wider range of Verifone devices. With device management tools available and dedicated support from the companies, users can better manage their in-person payments.

Verifone is committed to an industry-level of security integrated into its solutions, designing its products to detect and reduce fraudulent activity. The hardware is built on Qualcomm chips to offer better performance and connectivity, and it can be fully managed through a cloud-based fulfilment and device management, found in the Stripe Dashboard.

Stripe aims to expand the use cases that it can support with in-person payment by offering reliable, enterprise-grade devices on multiple verticals. This offers its and Verifone’s customers increased flexibility in how they process payments, enabling merchants to deliver smarter, more modern, and more customised interactions at the POS.