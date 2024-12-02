Stripe lines up APIs for programmable payment cards

According to the company, this infrastructure, called Stripe Issuing, will enable users to do things like create employee expense cards with spending limits, generate virtual cards so marketplace couriers can pay with their phones at specific merchants, or run a card stack for a new digital bank.

Stripe representatives have stated that, traditionally, card issuance has involved extensive development time, complex requirements, long-term contracts, and significant upfront fees. But Stripe Issuing helps abstract the complexity so cards can be created faster.

To make it work, users implement the Stripe Issuing API. Via the API or dashboard, physical and virtual cards can be produced. Physical cards can feature customisable designs, and ship in a few days. Cards can be used instantly through mobile wallets.