Stripe introduces Elements for ecommerce checkout page creation

Similarly to other stripe products, Elements will be available for developers to build into their apps and accept payments through their websites or mobile applications. The solution supports autofill to make it easier for customers at checkout to enter payment information.

The company also said that a business can start accepting Apple Pay, Alibabas AliPay, or bitcoin, by adding the option on the checkout page. In terms of security, payment information thats entered into an Elements-powered checkout page is transmitted straight to Stripe, not the businesses own servers, thus complying with PCI standards.

Stripe said that the product is designed to improve checkout speed. A case study presented by the company showed that a checkout page built with Elements resulted in a 7% higher conversion rate for mobile shoppers.