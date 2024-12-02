Stripe extends its operations in Europe

Stripe, valued at USD 5 billion, has already revealed plans to start operations in Scandinavian countries like Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Stripe has recently linked up with social media companies Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest to help create new buy now buttons on the social networking items.

Stripe is a startup that was founded and established in 2010 and which enables frictionless transactions via the licensing of APIs designed for a number of languages including Java, Python, Node, and Ruby. In February 2015, Stripe launched its Bitcoin payments integration following nearly a year of testing.

