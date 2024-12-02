Sterling Bank adds iPad app to Biz Mobile suite

Sterling Biz Mobile for iPad enables business customers to access information and manage their assets from their Apple tablets, including view account balances and transactions, search for specific transactions, transfer funds between accounts with Sterling, pay vendors and other Bill Pay payees, view and cancel scheduled bill payments, search for nearby Sterling branches and ATMs, deposit cheques using image capture mobile deposit and others.

Sterling Biz Mobile is available for download through the Apple App Store. Sterling Biz Mobile with Mobile Deposit is available to existing customers enrolled in Sterling’s Business Online Banking solution. Using the camera on an iPad, customers can make deposits by taking a picture of the front and back of an endorsed cheque, entering the cheque amount and selecting the deposit account. On-screen confirmations and email notifications communicate the status of the deposit.

In recent news, Sterling Bank has launched a business mobile banking suite for smartphones.