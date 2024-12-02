Starbucks partners Postmates for on-demand delivery service

Starting with a pilot program in Seattle in H2 2015, customers are set to be able to order a Grande Soy Latte with extra sweetener from their phone (or desktop browser when at the office) and a Postmates driver will stop in and pick it up for them. The source believes that the interface will probably build on top of the “Order Ahead” feature that Starbucks expanded recently.

In recent news, Starbucks has started rolling out support for Apple Pay via the latest update to its iOS app.