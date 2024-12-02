Starbucks does away with ecommerce in US

This seems to be a rather surprising move since retailers are focusing on increasig their online presence. Since Sunday, online shoppers are being directed to set up an online account for pickup up at local Starbucks stores for drink, coffee beans and equipment orders.

The company states that they cannot guarantee availability of any product in stores, but they know shoppers will find many choices to enjoy.

Most retailers are building up direct selling to consumers, a strategy also taken by brands that are emphasising ecommerce as more traditional distribution outlets struggle.

Starbucks has said it is also committed to strengthening its digital bond with consumers, thorough revamping and expanding its frequent-users rewards programme and improving the Starbucks smartphone app.

Starbucks products will still be available on Amazon and other online stores.