Square rolls out its contactless payment terminal in Canada

The terminal was first released in the US in 2018, and helps in managing inventory, enabling SMEs to send invoices, record deposits, manage payment history, generate history, and get reports about the business. It eliminates the need to have other devices within the store like smartphones, iPads, and tablets.

The terminal will eliminate the necessity of hiring someone to do updates and cleanups of several devices. The white touch screen terminal can store a small receipt paper roll in it helping merchants to offer customers contactless payment options for multiple credit cards and payment services like Apple Pay and Google Pay.