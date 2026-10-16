US-based expense-sharing platform Splitwise has introduced Itemize, a feature that divides restaurant and bar bills among a group based on a photo of the receipt. According to the announcement, one person photographs the receipt, and the app then calculates each participant’s total, including a proportional share of tax and tip. Each person at the table can claim both the individual items they ordered and any shared items.

The feature is available from launch at no cost to all Splitwise users in the US and the UK. The company plans to extend it to additional markets in the coming months, but has not specified which ones.

How Itemize works

Only one participant needs the Splitwise app installed to start splitting a receipt. Other diners can join by scanning a QR code, without downloading the app or creating an account beforehand. The requirement to participate is therefore one account holder per group, rather than every person at the table.

Once items have been allocated, the bill can be settled in one of three ways. Participants can pay through Splitwise Pay, settle in cash, or add the expense to an existing Splitwise balance and settle up later using any supported payment method. The third option connects the one-off restaurant split to the platform’s established function of tracking running balances between friends and family over time.

Origins and strategic focus

According to the company, the idea came from one of its engineers. After a dinner with his running club, the group found it frustrating to work out who had ordered what and who owed what. Splitwise said this experience prompted it to rethink how groups divide a bill.

Jon Bittner, co-founder and CEO of Splitwise, said that a meal should end with conversation rather than a lengthy calculation of the check. The official added that the company aims to make the logistics of sharing money recede into the background, so that users can focus on their experiences and relationships.

Splitwise presents the launch as part of a broader effort to simplify shared expenses, from dividing a single bill to managing ongoing balances. Itemize covers the moment the bill arrives at the table. The platform’s existing balance-tracking tools cover expenses that build up over longer periods.

Implications for users and the platform

The QR code access allows people who are not registered Splitwise users to take part in an itemised split. Two of the three settlement routes, Splitwise Pay and the ongoing balance, run through the platform’s own tools. The structure lowers the entry point for non-users while keeping the final settlement step largely within the Splitwise ecosystem.

Proportional allocation of tax and tip automates a calculation that groups would otherwise do by hand when orders differ in value. Making the feature free for all users in its two launch markets suggests that Splitwise is prioritising adoption of the tool over direct monetisation at this stage. The company has not disclosed a timeline or target markets for the planned international rollout.