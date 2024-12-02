Spend Matters releases e-procurement mapping solution for Q2 2018

The Q2 2018 SolutionMap release has seen a number of changes from the Q1 2018 release. This includes the addition of the following new providers: SynerTrade and Jaggaer Indirect. Additionally, a number of providers have received updated scoring based on the submission and demonstration of new production technology release capabilities. In addition, the Procure-to-Pay customer reference set grew by over 50 individual customer references in Q2 2018.

SolutionMap rates technology providers from a solution and customer value perspective and depicts vendor rankings based on common procurement organisation personas to reflect the value propositions served by a vendor for specific customer segments and stakeholders.