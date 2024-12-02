South Korean online sales increase 21 percent in March 2016 – report

Total online transactions reached USD 4.5 billion (KRW 5.2 trillion) in March 2016, compared with USD 3.76 billion (KRW 4.3 trillion) in 2015, according to Statistics Korea, english.yonhapnews.co.kr reports.

The March 2016 record also marks a 10% rise from February 2016. Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile gadgets also soared 50.6% on-year to USD 2.36 billion (KRW 2.7 trillion) to account for 51.6% of all online sales in February 2016, up slightly from the 51.1% share in January 2016.

In March 2016, the worth of clothed sold online hit USD 0.49 billion (KRW 569.4 billion), up 20.7% from 2015, while sales of electronics rose 23.3% on-year to USD 0.47 billion (KRW 543.3 billion). Online purchases of cosmetics soared 41.7% on-year to USD 0.35 billion (KRW 405.7 billion), while those of travel packages and reservations gained 10.3%, reaching USD 0.67 billion (KRW 773.2 billion).