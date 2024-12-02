South Africa: Planet Payment, Absa and CyberSource partner for multi-currency pricing solution release

The solution enables retailers to localise their ecommerce offering and enhance the shopping experience for international customers who view pricing and pay in their home currencies, nasdaq.com reports. At the same time, merchants receive settlement in ZAR.

Absa became the first local bank to implement Pay in Your Currency™, also known as Dynamic Currency Conversion. Planet Payment is a provider of international payment and transaction processing and multi-currency processing services. Planet Payment provides services in 23 countries and territories across the Asia Pacific region, the Americas, Middle East, Africa and Europe, primarily through its 70 acquiring bank and processor customers.