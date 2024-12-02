Sony LIV adds carrier billing support with Fortumo

On account of this association, more than 580 million subscribers of Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Aircel can access videos and movies on Sony LIV by charging payments to their mobile operator’s bill.

Fortumo’s carrier billing solution will enable users to choose specific premium videos or movies that they wish to watch and pay for content using their phone – the payment is either deducted from their prepaid SIM card or charged to the phone bill in case of a postpaid contract. With carrier billing, the users do not need to set up any additional accounts or enter private information to make payments.

Fortumo powers payments for a number of leading digital content providers in the Asia Pacific region, including Box TV, Ditto TV, Tensports and Gaana.

In recent news, Fortumo has partnered Viettel to bring direct carrier billing for Viettel subscribers.