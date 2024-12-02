Sohar International to offer eFloos mobile payments to new merchants

In a bid to strengthen its footprint in the mobile payment market in Oman, this expansion enables eFloos users to make transactions for various products and services available across the country via mobile.

The new agreements have been signed with Carrefour, Tim Horton’s, Ajmal Perfumes, Argan Gold, Baskin Robbins, Kargeen, Begums, Lunar Cinema, Moorish, Oman Phones, Ravenna Kunafa, Cleopatra, Subway and Caribou Coffee. As per the agreements, the registered merchant groups will offer eFloos as a payment mode at their various stores across Oman

eFloos digital wallet is a mobile payment service that enables smartphone users to conduct transactions at any of the bank’s partner merchants, as well as includes the feature of sending and receiving funds to and from other wallets.