SoftBank selects Nok Nok Labs authentication suite for its mobile users

SoftBank’s mobile subscribers now have the ability to use biometrics for authentication through the mobile application “My SoftBank Plus”. This authentication experience with My SoftBank Plus is now available for use with iOS and Android devices.

The Nok Nok solution aims to give consumers a secure method to perform transactions while also providing the service provider with a lower implementation cost of authentication that meets global industry standards. As a result of SoftBank and other mobile network operator deployments in Japan, the Nok Nok S3 Suite is now deployed to a majority of mobile users with biometric authentication on their mobile devices in Japan.

SoftBank selected Nok Nok Labs’ technology to provide secure, phishing-resistant, privacy-conscious authentication so that SoftBank users are able to experience frictionless access and a passwordless user experience with the My SoftBank Plus mobile application.