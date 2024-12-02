Snap launches new ecommerce website Spectacles

Snapchat users may be in the market for a new gadget to share their pictures – a new way to purchase it.

The glasses, which launched in November 2016, were exclusively available in a New York City pop-up shop, or from vending machines across the country. The company used Twitter to tease where the machines were located.

To create interest in the ecommerce site, Snap has closed the pop-up and temporarily plugged the plug on the vending machines.