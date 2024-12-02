SmartOSC, UrbanFox team up to better serve retailers in Southeast Asia

The partnership will bring retailers omnichannel solutions, backed by SmartOSCs consulting, user experience and platform implementation practices, together with UrbanFoxs logistics services and omnichannel management.

Retailers in the region are looking to create a better shopping experience for customers. According to recent research published in the Harvard Business Review, the omnichannel shopping generation spent an average of 4% more on every shopping occasion in-store and 10% more online than single-channel customers. With every additional channel they used, the shoppers spent more money in the store.

Major consumer brands such as COURTS Singapore, Lotte, Nestle and Friso have partnered with SmartOSC to implement ecommerce solutions, which has enabled the brands to get to market faster, as well as optimise sales.