Smart2Pay aims big business with SEPA Direct Debit integration

Smart2Pay is now able to provide its merchants with payment collection in Euro from domestic or cross-border customer bank accounts throughout all the 34 SEPA countries. The solution includes collecting funds for subscriptions / recurring payments and one off payments, from both individuals (Sepa Core Scheme) and companies (Sepa B2B Scheme).

Smart2Pay also offers acces to the BACS Scheme, for collecting funds in UK. Emilian Padurariu, Product Manager of Smart2Pay, has informed that the companys solution includes PSD compliant e-mandates, fraud scoring and a direct debit process with retries, all for the goal of providing increased conversion while keeping the reversals ratio in check.