Sionic Mobile releases white-label, digital merchant marketplace API

Designed to integrate with existing mobile applications, the application-programming interface (API) gives partners’ app users access to Sionic Mobile’s mobile rewards marketplace.

By partnering with Sionic Mobile, companies may use their licensed API to drive adoption and more frequent usage of their own mobile apps. It can also be used as a customer acquisition and retention tool by enabling users to make purchases and receive incentives for every checkout at national retailers, restaurants, spas, hotels and cinemas.

Companies may determine how they wish to reward their app users, whether in points or instant savings at the point-of-sale.