Sionic Mobile boosts ION loyalty for small business merchants with iBeacons

The ION Loyalty merchant app has been boosted to monitor the iBeacon with little or no impact on the mobile device battery. In the coming weeks, the Company’s consumer app, ION Rewards, along with partner apps reaching nearly 100 million mobile customers, will be updated to take advantage of the iBeacons.

Beacons represent the next phase of mobile payments and mobile loyalty platforms. Currently 85 of the top 100 retailers have adopted or have plans to adopt beacon technology, and experts anticipate beacons to impact an estimated USD 44 billion in US retail sales in 2016. Sionic Mobile selected iBeacon technology from Apple, continuing its support of in-store, one-tap checkouts using Apple Watch and enabling small businesses and local merchants to leverage the same mobile technology as larger, big box retail chains, but with no upfront costs or investments.

US-based Sionic Mobile provides payments bundled with mobile marketing and customer loyalty to businesses and instant rewards to consumers at checkout. The company’s universal rewards, called IONs, help merchants keep good customers coming back more often and are awarded in addition to customers’ credit card points.