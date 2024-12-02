Singtel improves its mobile payments app Dash

With the upgrades, customers are enabled to top up their Singtel Dash balance via any bank account with Citibank, DBS, OCBC, POSB, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB. More than that, customers can send money to friends and family in Indonesia, the Philippines, India and China when they sign up for the remittance service.

With the Singtel Transit NFC SIM, customers can, via the Dash app, check and top up their EZ-link balances on the go. This effectively transforms NFC phones into EZ-link cards, according to company.

In addition, the telco also welcomed Prime Taxis to its taxi network, through which customers can pay their fares with Dash.