Singapore: retail sales register 6.9% boost in June

According to a release from the Department of Statistics (DOS), stripping out motor vehicle sales, sales for June actually fell 3%. Sales of motor vehicles grew robustly year on year, skyrocketing 85.2%.

The total retail sales value in June 2015 was estimated at SGD 3.5 billion, higher than the SGD 3.3 billion in June 2014. Retail sales of supermarkets and department stores increased 2.7% and 1.9% respectively.

However, retail sales of petrol service stations and optical goods and books slumped 16.7% and 11.6% respectively, the release said.

When comparing month on month, retail sales (seasonally adjusted) edged up 0.6% in June with motor vehicle sales included, and sank 3.9% without.