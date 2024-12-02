Singapore-based Grab invests in UK-based startup Splyt

Splyt’s technology will allow Grab users travelling outside the region to book rides through Grabs mobile app and have them fulfilled by Splyt’s partners without having to download another app, the companies said in a statement.

The partnership is in line with Grab’s strategy of expanding its range of services, from transport to food delivery and payments. Under the Grab and Splyt partnership, Ctrip and Alipay customers visiting Southeast Asia can already take Grab rides through their own apps.

Grab’s investment is part of an USD 8 million fundraising round by Splyt. While the latter does not operate its own ride-hailing service, its platform gives its partners access to ride-hailing inventory in more than 1,000 cities.