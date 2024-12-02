ShoppingTomorrow publishes new research in the retail, travel and financial sectors

This book’s key theme is transformation and it deals with current topics involving the online and offline shopping behavior within the B2B and B2C markets.

Most consumers no longer see the online and offline world as separate and desire a true omnichannel exprience. However, many companies have failed to transform their businesses to meet new consumer expectations.

New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, have become increasingly important parts of the customer journey, but organizations are still learning how to apply them correctly.

GfK conducted research among 5,000 consumers this year. The questions were composed in cooperation with the expert groups and the results provided for an interesting basis for many chapters. Some expert groups also used new forms of research, such as neuro marketing and scenario analyses.

An interesting finding of the reseach is that many players target their efforts on personalization in the orientation and purchasing phase. The customer journey has taken the spotlight and many companies show an interest in personalization as a way to stimulate conversion and loyalty.

Personal conversations through (chat)bots offer a lot of added value in this regard, as was shown in the Conversational Commerce expert group’s experiments.

The Dutch book ShoppingTomorrow – Tijd voor transformatie: verander vandaag! (Time for Transformation: Adapt Today!) was published during the Webwinkel Vakdagen congress on January 24, 2018 and is now on sale. The individual bluepapers (research reports) can now be downloaded for free through www.shoppingtomorrow.nl (Dutch).