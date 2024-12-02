Shoppers want faster ways to pay in-store, research shows

With queues remaining the biggest in-store bugbear for over half (53%) of shoppers, payment technologies that reduced waiting time were the most likely to enhance bricks-and-mortar encounters. Self-checkout and scan-and-go capabilities, where consumers automatically paid for scanned items as they leave the store, were the top in-store technologies that would improve customer experience for 52% of shoppers.

Choice of payment methods also proved a key consideration for shoppers, with 42% of consumers now wanting retailers to accept mobile wallet options or digital currencies, such as Bitcoin.

While appetite for new payment methods is growing, the affinity for card transactions isn’t shifting; even if mobile payments were more widely accepted, 46% of shoppers would still use bank cards as their ‘go to’ way to pay. The ONE VISION: how to re-energise retail in 2019 and beyond report suggests this may be due to ongoing security concerns around mobile payments, such as ApplePay or SamsungPay, with 61% of consumers saying they are still worried about the security of these transactional technologies.