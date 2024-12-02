Shopify experiments artificial intelligence with new product-description tool

The new tool, dubbed ‘Shopify Magic,’ will be part of the company’s ecommerce platform. It uses underlying technology similar to what powers ChatGPT, a generative AI application that has become popular since its launch in late 2022.











Facilitating the launch of new products

Shopify is positioning Magic as a way for businesses to quickly write descriptions for their products, and says other features are expected to be enhanced with the AI tool later in 2023. The Canada-based company provides stores in more than 170 countries with services to set up online.

Shopify’s officials said that one of the most time-consuming activities for new merchants is preparing their store for launch. And one of the most important factors for a store’s early success lies in well-crafted product pages and descriptions.





How the Magic works

Magic asks Shopify stores to input a minimum of two keywords, then automatically fills in a description for their product listing. Much like ChatGPT, Magic uses so-called large language models to do this, meaning it employs a computer programme to distribute probability over large sequences of words then generates a result in real time based on its learnings.

Shopify says Magic will help businesses with showcasing a ‘consistent tone’ throughout their online presence. The company’s foray into AI follows other big tech companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google, and Alibaba Group which have jumped on the race to create such tools that may power virtual assistants, search engines, chatbots, and writing aids. Even shares for smaller companies have surged, as retail investors flock to AI as a growth driver.