ShipperHQ and Australia Post team up to help ecommerce merchants

This integration benefits retailers by enabling visualization logistics services offered by Australia Post and StarTrack on the retailer’s ecommerce website in real time without the need for any custom development or coding. ShipperHQ gives merchants the tools they need to be confident that the right rates and options are shown to every customer, every time.

The partnership with Australia Post will help retailers manage their shipping rates, and give their customers the opportunity to receive service from Australia Post.

ShipperHQ and Australia Post have and will continue to work together to give retailers the ability to boost their checkout with the rates and options their customers expect all while providing the delivery services they need. Currently, this offering is available on Magento, BigCommerce, Shopify and WooCommerce, with further platform integrations planned in 2017.

ShipperHQ is a team headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with staff in London, UK and in Perth, Western Australia. Since 2008, the company behind ShipperHQ has helped thousands of businesses worldwide configure shipping rates that reflect their business goals.

Australia Post has worked as an agent for more than 750 businesses and government entities and has been Australia’s trusted postal service for more than 200 years.