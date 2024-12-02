Sezzle teams up former PayPal executives

Scott Guilfoyle, PayPal SVP and CTO from 2008 to 2012, joins as an advisor to the company. Scott also served as the CIO of LendingTree, CIO of Consumer Products at Bank of America and as the CIO of General Electric.

In addition, Sezzle has brought on Annick Fuchs, former Head of Legal at PayPal, as a legal advisor. Annick left PayPal in 2016 to start fuchsLAW, a law firm specialising in advising young, disruptive companies.

Sezzle is reinventing consumer to business payments, one payment at a time. It is leveraging new authentication technology with banks to gather account information and complete bank-to-bank transactions. Its payment platform allows businesses and ecommerce platforms to leverage Sezzle’s payment capabilities to accept electronic debit payments.