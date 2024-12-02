Sequent secures funding to support mobile wallets growth

Banks, payment processors, OEMs and mobile operators use Sequent solutions to deploy their own, branded, mobile payment, loyalty, access control and transit solutions. Consumers can make mobile payments in-store and in-app with the apps from their preferred card issuers.

Sequent was founded in 2010 and is a provider of Trusted Service Manager (TSM) and wallet management software and services that enable banks and card issuers to provision and manage card credentials on the secure elements of mobile phones. Its wallet-enablement platform and SDK enable the addition of near field communication (NFC) payments and other credentials into mobile apps for consumers.