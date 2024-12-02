SEQR rolls out in the UK

Having been introduced in a number of European countries in the spring, a couple of weeks ago the service was launched in the US and now it’s the UK’s turn.

Seamless has been working intensively in the UK preparing for launch. All of the technical conditions are now in place thanks to close strategic partnerships with parties including Optimal Payments, a global provider of online and mobile payment services.

SEQR will be available in the UK and consumers will be able to transfer money between each other, and buy products from several brands via SEQR Shop on the Spot. By scanning a QR code, the customer can make purchases via, for example, an advert, a digital banner or a billboard.

The UK will also be the first country in which SEQR will provide a pre-paid account to process payments. Users will be able to use the SEQR app to transfer money from their bank account, monitor their balance in real time and top up the account with new funds as required.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution developed by Swedish mobile commerce software company Seamless that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.