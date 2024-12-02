SEQR partners Webhallen for Instant Checkout tool deployment

It reduces the number of steps that a customer needs to take when purchasing with a mobile device. Instant Checkout is among the newest features in SEQR’s digital payment solution. According to recent studies, mobile shopping is increasing rapidly and already accounts for more than 50% of all ecommerce transactions.

SEQR’s Instant Checkout enhances completion of purchases on a mobile device. All customer delivery information such as name, address, e-mail and mobile phone number are automatically transferred from SEQR to the merchant when the purchase is approved.

The customer needs to enter their PIN code in the SEQR app. SEQR Instant Checkout increases sales conversion and, when shopping on a desktop, orders are placed by scanning a QR code displayed on the screen. SEQR’s Instant Checkout service is already integrated into E37’s mobile checkout and has been piloted with SWEdala Outlet’s online shop since May 2015.