SEQR launches in Austria, Ireland, Malta and Luxembourg

SEQR is already available in Sweden, Finland, Romania, Belgium, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK and the US.

SEQR enables anybody with a smartphone to pay in stores, at restaurants, in parking lots and online, to transfer money at no charge, store receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, and receive offers and promotions directly through one mobile app.

The user uses the SEQR app to scan a QR code at the check-out and enters a PIN code to approve payment. SEQR is also NFC compatible. The proprietary technology makes it possible for merchants to half the transaction fees charged by traditional credit-card companies.

SEQR is developed by Seamless, a company founded in 2001 and active in 26 countries. Seamless handles more than 3.7 billion transactions every year through 575,000 active sales outlets.