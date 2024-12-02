SEQR launches global instant peer-to-peer money transfer

The solution enables users to instantly transfer money to each other regardless of where they are in the world and is now being rolled out for SEQR users in 14 countries: Sweden, Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Ireland, Austria and the UK.

The solution is automatically available for those who download SEQR.

In recent news, Seamless announced that SEQR users within the UK are now able to link their bank account to the SEQR app and make payments directly from their bank account.