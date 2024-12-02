SEQR available in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, SEQR will enable consumers to buy products from a range of brands. SEQR works in both physical stores and at online merchants, but also by the service SEQR Shop Spot which allows a consumer to purchase items by scanning a QR code from any surface (ad, digital banner, physical product or TV commercial).

SEQR is already live in the Swedish, Finnish, Romanian, Belgian and Portuguese markets.

In recent news, Seamless has unveiled that all those who use its mobile payment solution SEQR will get a cashback reward of up to 3% on all purchases.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution developed by Swedish mobile commerce software company Seamless that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.