Seqr approved as Mastercard issuer in Europe

The new deal will allow Seqr to advance its mobile payment solutions within the European market. By being part of the Mastercard network, the mobile payments provider will be able to issue contactless debit and credit cards. Further announcements related to market launches will be forthcoming in the near future.

The company hopes that the partnership with strengthen its position in the European market and allow it to become an important provider for mobile payment solutions.

Seqr is a mobile payment application developed by Seamless and accepted globally by over 30 million contactless card terminals.