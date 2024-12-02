SensibleVision replaces payments with facial recognition

SensibleVision is a provider of multi-factor biometric authentication technologies leveraging facial recognition. The company’s 3DWALLET empowers payment processors allowing them to use mounted 3D cameras to scan the faces of shoppers and determine their identities. This process instantly connects shoppers to their preferred method of payment so that the items they select are automatically billed to them.

3DWALLET’s authentication process provides a new level of personal identity protection that aims to boost the overall security process and protect merchants and consumers from fraudulent transactions.