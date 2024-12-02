Secure Trading, PPRO Group to expand global footprint

MyBank, Sofort, PayU, Qiwi, giropay, iDEAL, Trustly, Bancontact, eps, Przelewy24 and safetypay are the 11 APMs added to Secure Trading’s payment service offering through the partnership. By enabling merchants to offer customers with their preferred payment methods, often specific to their region, merchants can increase conversion rates. In turn, merchants will have the potential to reach customers from Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, France and beyond.

