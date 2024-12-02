Secure Trading partners FEXCO to offer DCC for global markets

The partnership combines FEXCO’s multi-currency offering, which enables international customers to buy items online using their native currency, with Secure Trading’s payment gateway, globalbankingandfinance.com reports.

The DCC element provides merchants with a transparent transaction solution, reducing confusion at the checkout and boosting the number of completed online transactions.

