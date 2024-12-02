Secure Trading partners Citizen to secure consent, protect against fraud

Citizen has developed a SaaS platform enabling companies to acquire provable consent from their customers in accordance with the new standards required by Visa and PSD2. Citizen also enables SCA using biometrics to validate customers, with the aim of reducing both chargebacks and fraud.

Among the use cases that Secure Trading and Citizen can offer, some of the most effective are simple-to-deploy, easy-to-manage consent solutions for online transactions, and friendly fraud solutions for subscription-based services.

Secure Trading is an independent payment service provider that serves as a single point of contact for card acquiring, payment processing, PCI compliance, and cyber security services. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.