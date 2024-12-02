Secure Trading, COMO to provide new payments options for merchants

As a part of the agreement, Secure Trading will be offered automated reconciliation, invoicing and payment fulfilment. COMO will also enable the payments management company to provide automated payment routing and payment splitting, useful for the pay-out of supply chain and cross-channel transactions. Moreover, it will be able to create bespoke payment value chains for each transaction, automatically selecting the most effective payment provider.

Secure Trading also gives the payments marketplace access to its data sets and collection features. This drives the system’s decision-making, and is available as business insights for Secure Trading’s clients on bespoke dashboards.

