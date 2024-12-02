The collaboration strengthening relationships with the innovation hubs that are springing up around the City of London as a centre of finance, whether at Level39 or Barclays Accelerator to name, miicard.com reports. It also aims at elimination of barriers that hinder efficient communication between both sides. Financial organisations need help locating promising startups with innovations, matchmaking that provides entrepreneurs with the ability to scale their businesses and ultimately, find an exit for their hard work.

The MOU also focuses on FinTech startups who are given as much help as possible with progressing past committee decisions in these large oil tanker businesses as quickly as possible to ensure that all parties have the greatest possible chance of reaching a successful conclusions.