Scoot selects Worldpay as its payments provider

On the 25th July 2017 Scoot and Tiger Airways Singapore merged to become one entity under the name Scoot Tigerair. The merger required a strategic payments provider that could allow the international and long-haul business to accept transactions globally. The newly formed company selected Worldpay as its exclusive payments service provider and saw payment acceptance rates reach 90% across all markets.

Worldpay has made several other strategic partnerships with airlines. The payments service provider offers online payments in multiple currencies, options for optimising the booking process, and services that integrate with multiple global distribution systems. Worldpay is also enabling Scoot to accept a growing range of payment methods favoured by travellers across the region, including Alipay and China Union Pay in China, Konbini in Japan, and POLi Payments and PayPal in Australia.

For more information about Worldpay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online payments company database.