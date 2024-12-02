Scan to Pay launches new voucher solution for consumers

The new phase of the Scan to Pay vouchers indicates a shift in how consumers engage with the digital payment ecosystem in South Africa. Now, all users, not just corporate clients, can buy vouchers in predefined amounts through the Scan to Pay app. Scan to Pay vouchers offer customers flexibility and convenience and can be used for an array of transactions, from till point purchases at retailers or online shopping payments, to buying airtime or paying bills.











Ease, security, and accessibility for consumers

The introduction of Scan to Pay vouchers not only makes purchasing vouchers for family and friends easier, it’s also safe and secure. Users can also rest assured knowing that their details are safely processed and are not revealed to the person or business processing the voucher at the time of payment. Consumers can buy Scan to Pay vouchers directly via the app, giving them access to a network of over 600,000 locations.

Officials from Ukheshe, a fintech company powering Scan to Pay, said that the innovative voucher system is a game-changer for consumers. Now, every consumer has the power to purchase vouchers directly from their app, a shift that democratises access to digital payments while enhancing everyday convenience. This, and the ability to use vouchers across a diverse merchant network, is a milestone in their mission to provide innovative and inclusive financial solutions.

The Scan to Pay app has seen significant growth, with a user base peaking at 991,000 in March 2023 and a 29% increase in monthly active users since January 2023 while processing an average of five million successful transactions per month.





Simple steps to purchase and use vouchers:

Purchasing a Voucher: Users log into the Scan to Pay app, select a voucher amount, and enter the recipient's cellphone number. Payment options include app-linked cards, deposits at Pick n Pay, or Nedbank ATMs;

Using a Voucher: Vouchers can be applied to a wide range of transactions, from retail purchases to bill payments, through a simple selection in the app.





Empowering the future of digital payments

Scan to Pay’s representatives said they are happy to play a role in transforming the digital payments space in South Africa. They have an eye firmly on the future and looking forward to adding even more loyalty options within the Scan to Pay app, including features for gaming and betting, cryptocurrency vouchers, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for an enhanced customer experience.

Scan to Pay powered by Ukheshe is the largest QR ecosystem in South Africa and is tried and tested by consumers. It is the QR payment platform of choice of more than 600,000 locations, 14 banks and fintech companies, and 94 payment service providers as well as six acquirers.