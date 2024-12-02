SBI launches mobile-based payment solution mVisa

Called mVisa, the payment solution will enable SBI customers to pay by scanning the quick response code at the merchant outlet or by using the merchant’s mobile, the bank said..

Bank customers can download the latest version of SBI Anywhere application from Google Play Store and need to register for mVisa payments by clicking the mVisa icon on the home screen. Merchant outlets will also have to download the application relevant for them.

The customer’s debit and credit cards would be linked to the mVisa application, enabling payments in a secure manner.

As part of the first phase, SBI has introduced the application in Bengaluru where a number of merchant establishments are using it, the bank said.

The mVisa application can be used across banks. Private lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have already introduced the mVisa application for their customers.