Santander invests in German fintech Bonify

For Bonify, the investment remains undisclosed. In 2019, the fintech wants to expand the business to other European markets and keep innovating in the way we use data to attend to our clients’ personal needs and financial welfare.

For Santander InnoVentures, this is the first investment in Germany, added to the other 21 companies it has previously invested in.

Bonify makes recommendations to customers about their suppliers and financial products based on their credit score and history.

Bonify says its client base has tripled since its EUR 5.5 million Series A in February 2017, led by Mosaic Ventures and Ribbit Capital – who also participate in this latest round.