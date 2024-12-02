Samsung to debut its mobile payments plan

According to reports on Sammobile.com, Samsung will be unveiling the mobile payments platform they have developed with Visa alongside the Galaxy 6 at MWC this year. This service will apparently be called Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay is designed to work alongside 90% of mag stripe payments terminals as well as NFC terminals (whereas Apple is only NFC compatible), which could give Samsung Pay a leg up when it is available for consumer use and help it avoid some of the technical difficulties that Apple faced at first.