Samsung Pay to boost online payments through Visa Checkout

Visa Checkout first launched as a PayPal-style online service back in 2014, enabling users to pay online merchants, including Pizza Hut, United Airlines, and Staples. In 2015, the service was available in more than 15 markets globally.

Samsung Pay has been compatible with online payments in the company’s native Korea for a while already, while last year Mastercard announced it was extending its support for Samsung Pay, Android Pay, and Microsoft Wallet through its own online Masterpass payments service.

Samsung Pay users will be able to shop at online merchants that accept Visa Checkout. This means users will be able to conclude a transaction by tapping a co-branded Visa Checkout / Samsung pay button using the fingerprint for authentication.

Samsung isn’t the first mobile payments system to integrate with Visa’s online payment setup. Back in October, when Google announced its Mastercard Masterpass integration, it also revealed that Android pay was coming to Visa Checkout.

Samsung Pay launched in its native Korea in August 2015 and has since landed in the US, China, Spain, and a number of other European, Asian, and Latin American countries. India represented Samsung Pay’s 14th launch market.