Samsung Pay officially launches in China

Samsung Pay is now available in China on a range of smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+ and Galaxy Note5.

In announcing its official launch, which has been expected since 2015, Samsung said that Samsung Pay currently supports select credit and debit cards of nine banks in China including China CITIC Bank, China Construction Bank and China Everbright Bank.

Samsung has previously said it has one critical fact that will work in its favour: its technology works with a much larger number of existing payment terminals.

Unlike Google Wallet and several other earlier payment apps, theres no need to unlock the phone and launch a special app to get started, the company said.

Samsung Pay is currently available in South Korea and the US. It is expected to become available in the UK in 2016.